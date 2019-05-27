Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Returns Home After Short Visit to Egypt

Khartoum — Chairman of Transitional Military Council(TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan returned home Saturday evening after paying a one-day official visit to Egypt during which he held talks with Egyptian President, Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi on relations between the two countries.

He was received at Khartoum airport by the TMC Deputy Chairman , Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

TMC Spokesman, Gen. Shamsa-Eddin Kabbashi said in press statements that Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan conveyed to President Al-Sisi appreciations of government and people of Sudan to Egypt over its stances supportive to Sudan , disclosing that it was the first external visit for the TMC Chairman which indicates to firmness of bonds that link the two countries.

He added that Lt. Gen Al-Burhan thanked President Al-Sisi who is the chairman of current AU session, for considerable efforts he made to address the situations in Sudan.

The TMC Spokesman further added that the Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan presented a briefing to President Al-Sisi on developments of political situations in Sudan and that the Egyptian president affirmed Egypt support Sudan' security and stability, saying he will exert more efforts through the AU chair to address the situation in Sudan.