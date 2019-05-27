26 May 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Gen. Yasser Al-Atta - Circles Attempt to Create Sedition Between Security Components

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Military Council, Gen. Yasser Al-Atta, has lauded the role of the Armed Forces in keeping security, maintaining stability and preventing bloodshed.

Addressing Sunday the officers, non-commissioned officers and men of Khartoum North Military Area, Gen. Al-Atta has affirmed the need to stick to good values, working for development of the homeland, discarding differences, avoiding the exclusion policy to preserve democracy, refrain from bias to a certain party in the interim period until setting of time for free and fair elections.

He affirmed the importance of re-building the Armed Forces to carry out its duties in keeping security and defending the homeland.

He accused some circles of attempting to instigate sedition between the security components, calling for alert to abort the attempts of the nation enemies.

Sudan

Sudan Talks - El Mahdi Proposes Civilian Majority Govt With Military President

El Sadig El Mahdi, chairman of the National Umma Party (NUP), has advised the Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) to… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.