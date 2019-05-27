Ethiopia: PM Hosts Grand Iftar Evening for Muslim Community

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has seized the Grand Iftar evening event to convey a message of unity within the Muslim community.

Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council organized a massive Ifar evening on Wednesday at the Millennium Hall in the capital Addis Ababa.

More than 10,000 Ethiopian Muslims, religious leaders and top-level government officials including PM Abiy, Muferiat Kamil (Minister of Peace) and acting Mayor of Addis Ababa, Takele Uma, among others, attended the ceremony.

The iftar evening is celebrated with the motto "Ethiopian Muslims unity and gratitude Iftar."

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is presented with an award from the organizers and he made a speech. He said he is delighted to see the unity of Ethiopian Muslims.

His administration has been working to resolve differences within the Ethiopian Muslim community and went to the extent of helping form committee to iron out differences and bring about reconciliation.

The Prime Minister pledged support for the establishment of Islamic Bank in Ethiopia. (WIC)

Ethiopia's first motion-capture lab opens

The first Gait Laboratory for Ethiopia, which tracks a patient's movement by using special motion-capture cameras, was opened at Cure Ethiopia Children's Hospital (CURE) in Addis Ababa on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by CURE Ethiopia, the innovative technology is primarily used for patients with neuromuscular disorders such as cerebral palsy to analyze their walking and to help determine the ideal treatment.

The second lab on the entire continent will also help doctors assess complex orthopedic problems and identify them while it helps to measure the outcome of treatment, it was learned.

CURE is the first and only organization of its kind that provides free surgical and other rehabilitative services to children in Ethiopia suffering from disabling and disfiguring orthopedic and other conditions.

It is to be recalled that the hospital celebrated its 10 years in service on January 22, 2019, when it reported providing over 16,000 life transforming surgeries and diagnosing more than 100, 000 children throughout the country. (ENA)

53 charged in connection with deadly riots that left 16 people dead

The Federal Attorney General on Thursday charged 53 people in connection with deadly riots in June 2018 that left 16 people dead.

The 53 suspects are accused of engaging in riots in the Benishangul Gumuz Regional State, which is located in the western part of the country, in June that left more than a dozen people dead.

The suspects include the former mayor of Assosa, capital of Benishangul Gumuz Regional State, as well as head of the region's special police office.

Over the past year, Benishangul Gumuz regional state has been experiencing intermittent violence, including deadly disputes among locals and other ethnic groups residing in the region.

Benishangul Gumuz, located along the Ethiopia-Sudan border, hosts Ethiopia's largest development project, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. The dam is being built on the Blue Nile River.

Ethiopia follows an ethnic federalism model, which has been credited with giving self-governance rights to more than 80 ethnic groups that make up the country's estimated 105 million people. (Xinhua)

American clothing company begins exporting products from Ethiopia

The Texas-based menswear clothing company, Trybus Group, has started exporting by dispatching 4,000 men's suits worth USD 60,000 from Kombolcha on Wednesday.

The company has created 533 jobs in the first phase and plans to export more and generate better forex, it was learned. When fully operational, it will create 1000 jobs.

Kombolcha Industrial Park CEO, Mulugeta Mekonnen said the park with 9 shades was transferred to 5 investors and 3 of them have been exporting their products to Far East, Europe, U.S and other countries.

Kombolcha Industry Park planned to generate 12 million USD annually.

Industrial Parks Development Corporation Deputy CEO, Shiferaw Solomon on his part said the 11 parks under construction all over the country are expected to create 2 million jobs. Of those 7 have gone operational and created job opportunity for more than 46,000 persons.

He added that airport, immigration, dry ports, health centers, banks and other significant services are ready near to the parks in order to create conducive environment for investors. (ENA)