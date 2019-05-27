Ethiopia: House Reviews Business Registration, Licensing Amendment

In a bid to reform the business environment in Ethiopia, a new bill has been proposed to amend the existing Commercial Registration and Business Licensing Proclamation which currently hold stricter provisions on business registration, licensing and operations.

While presenting the draft proclamation before the House of People's Representatives (HPR) on Thursday, MesfinChernte (Amb.), Deputy Government Whip, explained to Members of Parliament (MPs) that the newly proposed bill is believed to address the main challenges associated with doing business in Ethiopia.

According to Mesfin, the main reasons behind the amendment of the existing Proclamation include:to make the country business friendly, to avoid some of the bottle necks in commercial registration and licensing services, address maladministration and related challenges as well as improve the services supported by technology.

For instance, among others, the new bill, will remove impeding provisions that require declaration on a newspaper when business associations are established, replacing it with other IT based systems operated by the concerned authority.

The bill, said to be instrumental in realizing the commencement of a single window service,also paves the way to start online registrations."The Ministry shall put in place and follow up the implementation of systems that will make it possible for services recipients to get registration and licensing services without physically appearing at the registration office," the amendment reads.

It will also help to implement computer software-aided receipts issuance system replacing cash registration machines.

In addition to these, the bill further contributes to the launch of integrated on line services platform in coordination with other relevant intergovernmental authorities, and with other countries, so as to pave the way for the emergence of an e-commerce service.

After a moderate first hand discussions, the HPR referred the bill to the Trade and Industry Affairs Standing Committee for further revision.

On the same session, the House discussed three more separate bills.Among the drafts, the Regulation for the Administration of Employees of the Secretariat of the HPR was referred to the Human Resource and Technology Standing Committee while the draft Labor Proclamation was referred to the Women, Youth and Social Affairs Standing Committee.

Similarly, the draft proclamation for the Re-establishment of the Ethiopian Press Organization was referred to the Legal, Justice and Democracy Affairs Standing Committee.