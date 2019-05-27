Ethiopia: Always Have a Plan B!

opinion

It's just amazing how we can sometimes get used to being deprived of our basic necessities, which are also our rights as citizens. One such necessity is proper access to electric power.

The past couple of months, I had to stay home for personal reasons, and had the chance to notice just how much electric power is a luxury in this country. I am fortunate enough to work in an institution that runs generators in case of power outage, so we do not notice how many times and how long electric power stays interrupted during the day. But now that I am on leave and staying at home temporarily, I got to understand that electric power is indeed a luxury and not a basic necessity in this country.

And the funny thing is, I do not get angry each time power is interrupted. Maybe it is because my life does not depend on it, or maybe it is because I got used to it and got numb to the problem. But how about those millions of Ethiopians whose lives depends on proper access to electric power? How about the millions of small businesses that close doors on customers because of power outage? I wonder if any research has been done to evaluate the economic losses the country suffers, say in a day, as a result of repeated and continuous power interruptions.

I bet the losses will be estimated at billions of birr! I always wonder if the dam constructions that we hear about on the news have done any job in reducing the power shortage in the country. It is like the Ethiopian saying that goes like 'Lam alegn bessemay wetetwanem alay', which translates loosely to 'Although I have a cow, I never get to see her milk'. The way I see it, power shortage is not getting any better compared to the last decade.

We hear that car accidents are one of the most important killers in the country, and that the government should do better to reduce the problem. Has anyone thought that maybe one of the most important reasons for the increasing number of life losses are caused by the absence of street lights in the cities? We hear that millions of youngsters are unemployed in this country. Have we ever thought that maybe one important reason for this is the discouragement that power outage is causing among youngsters to start their own small businesses?

I am not an engineer or haven't done any research to suggest what should be done to reduce power outage. But I am certain about one thing - people should always have a plan B in case these power outages happen. Electric power outage should stop being an excuse for not providing services not doing your job and sitting idly! Plan B can be procuring generators for instance. And this is particularly true for big governmental, non-governmental and private instructions. Plan B can be working manually as in old days. Plan B may be investing on other sources of energy. Plan B may be costly but it is not more costly than closing doors on customers or sitting idly! We need to come into terms with the fact that electric power is a luxury we would gladly accept if given but also that it is something we should try to live without by investing on plan B!