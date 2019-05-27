18 May 2019

The Reporter (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: St. George Part Ways With Coach

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dawit Tolesa

The management of 14-time Ethiopian Premier League (EPL) champions, Saint George FC, has announced that the club has parted ways with Coach Stewart John Hall, following a string of poor performances in the season. The Horsemen's coach has decided to no longer continue with the club, and has submitted his resignation to the board of the club which later on was accepted.

Ever since he took over from the Portuguese coach Vaz Vinto six months ago, Stewart John Hall has only managed to amass 39 points; 9 points adrift the leaders Mekele 70 Enderta, placed fourth on the table. It is believed that assistant coach Zerihun Shengeta will see out the season.

With the season winding to a close, it is highly unlikely that St. George will win the title with six matches remaining, making it the first time for the club to miss out on a title for the second year running.

It was an unexpected decision from Stewart John Hall who has once worked as Birmingham City academy director. The Horsemen suffered in form after the injury to their star strikers. EPL top goal scorer Getaneh Kebede and Salahdin Said will not finish the season due to injuries culminating on the poor run of form.

It is rumored that Stewart John Hall will be appointed to one of Kenya's clubs in the coming days.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia Pulls Down Map Showing Somalia Is Part of Her Territory

The Ethiopian government has apologized for positing a picture of the map of Africa which Somalia was part of Ethipia,… Read more »

Read the original article on Reporter.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.