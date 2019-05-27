Ethiopia: St. George Part Ways With Coach

The management of 14-time Ethiopian Premier League (EPL) champions, Saint George FC, has announced that the club has parted ways with Coach Stewart John Hall, following a string of poor performances in the season. The Horsemen's coach has decided to no longer continue with the club, and has submitted his resignation to the board of the club which later on was accepted.

Ever since he took over from the Portuguese coach Vaz Vinto six months ago, Stewart John Hall has only managed to amass 39 points; 9 points adrift the leaders Mekele 70 Enderta, placed fourth on the table. It is believed that assistant coach Zerihun Shengeta will see out the season.

With the season winding to a close, it is highly unlikely that St. George will win the title with six matches remaining, making it the first time for the club to miss out on a title for the second year running.

It was an unexpected decision from Stewart John Hall who has once worked as Birmingham City academy director. The Horsemen suffered in form after the injury to their star strikers. EPL top goal scorer Getaneh Kebede and Salahdin Said will not finish the season due to injuries culminating on the poor run of form.

It is rumored that Stewart John Hall will be appointed to one of Kenya's clubs in the coming days.