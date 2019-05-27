Kenya: 'Pimp My Ride' Car Wash On Controversial Simmers Land Demolished

Photo: Moses Muoki/Capital FM

According to officials from the county, Pimp My Ride's building in Nairobi was an illegal structure which had to be brought down.

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has demolished the 'pimp my ride' car wash on the controversial land where Simmers Bar and Restaurant used to be.

According to officials from the county, it was an illegal structure which had to be brought down.

A business owner in the complex stated that he was surprised over the exercise since the County Government issued them with licenses.

"I had a clothes business here and officials just came in early morning and started arresting people and marking our structures," Kenja Muthui, a businessman there stated.

"We do not know why this happened and I do not know what I will do next as this was my source of livelihood."