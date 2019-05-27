Sudan to Chair the 2020 Session of the Ottawa Convention

Member States of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Manufacture, Use, Transfer and Stockpiling of Anti-personnel Mines with the participation of 164 countries, unanimously agreed to Sudan's request to chair the meeting of the member states in 2020.

This came during a meeting between the two sessions held last, Friday at the UN Palace in Geneva. The Permanent Mission of Sudan, under the chairmanship of Ambassador Osman Abofatma Adam, Permanent Representative of the Sudan to Geneva, and the National Mine Action Center for Humanitarian Affairs, have made technical and diplomatic efforts in close coordination with the United Nations Mine Action Service in Sudan, the Committee for the Implementation of the Ottawa Convention, donors and partners working in the mine program, Which resulted in significant progress in the program of mine action in Sudan.

. It is known that the State of Norway presides over the current session of the Member States, while Sudan will be transferred and assumed the chairmanship of it to preside over the Eighteenth Meeting of the Member States of the Ottawa Convention in November 2020.

The Transitional Military Council has declared its commitment to the international and regional conventions and charters to which Sudan is a signatory. The Sudan participated in the last session of the meeting between the two sessions in the second week of May 2019 with a delegation headed by Brigadier Amer Abdul-Sadiq Abizaid Director General of the National Center for Mine Action.