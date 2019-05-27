27 May 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ambrose Rachier to Quit Gor Mahia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Courtesy
(file photo)

Long serving Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has announced that he will step down from his position at the end of the year.

more to follow...

Kenya

Somalia Bars Officials from Attending Meetings in Nairobi

Somalia's boundary tiff with Kenya has taken a new turn after Mogadishu barred its officials from attending any meetings… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.