24 May 2019

The East African (Nairobi)

South Sudan Lifts Ban On Night Clubs

By John Adukata

South Sudan has revoked an order banning night clubs in Juba city.

South Sudan Artists Union confirmed the revocation on Thursday late evening.

The revocation came days following pressure from human rights activists, musicians and artists.

Jubek State Governor Augustino Jaddalah had issued the banning of all night clubs two weeks ago saying the measure would combat immorality.

Musicians often organize night concerts in the city to earn a living as the impoverished population cannot support reliable record sales.

