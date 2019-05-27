Ghana: Gaha, Sapholda Ventures Extend Sponsorshp Deal

Freight forwarding and Logistics Company, Sapholda Ventures has renewed its sponsorship agreement with the Greater Accra Hockey Association (GAHA) for one more year.

It is valued at GH¢ 40,000 and will cover the 2019 hockey league season.

Sapholda Ventures has for the past two years enjoyed a fruitful relationship with GAHA which has seen their sponsorship of the league and gala competitions rise from GH¢20, 000.00 in 2017 to the present figure.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the Theodosia Okoh hockey pitch, the Chief Operating Officer of Sapholda Ventures, Mr. Kingsley Ato Coleman said they have made progress with the competition.

According to him, his outfit believes in performance-based target and this helps the association to be on its feet and subject themselves to good performance.

Vice president of GAHA, Mr. Derrick Tamakloe expressed gratitude to the company for their continuous support for the sport in the region.

He said "since joining forces with GAHA, they have brought in a huge level of competitiveness which has yielded great results not only for the region but for the country as a whole."

"I am very happy to state that through the efforts of Sapholda, we have made great strides in Africa club championships; GRA ladies won gold in the female category at the 2017 champions while in the 2018 edition both GRA men and ladies teams won silver with Police Ladies picking bronze."

The success in recent times, according to him, was as a result of the support the sport has enjoyed from Sapholda.

"Sapholda Ventures believe in performance-based target and I can boldly say that this has helped GAHA to exceed our target always. We are judged on three key areas - impact of the league, development of the league and sponsors mileage and this annually puts us on our toe to work even harder."

Of the amount, Mr.Tamakloe disclosed that GH¢6,000 would go into rewarding winners in both the male and female categories of the league while GH¢2,000 would go into supporting the juvenile team as well as youth development.