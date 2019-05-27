Africa: Zamalek - Berkane - Team Facts

Ahead of Sunday's second leg final of the Total CAF Confederation Cup 2018/19 season, below are some key facts on the finalists;

Zamalek (Egypt)

· It is the first ever CAF Confederation Cup final for Zamalek. They trail 1-0 from the first leg.

· The White Knights have been defeated just once in their last ten (10) matches in the CAF Confederation Cup (W4 D5 L1)

· They are unbeaten at home in the CAF Confederation Cup since 2015 (P15 W12 D3)

· Zamalek have lost only three (3) of their fifteen (15) games in the CAF Confederation Cup this season (W6 D6 L3)

· The Cairo giants have managed five (5) wins out of their seven (7) home matches in the CAF Confederation Cup this campaign (W5 D2)

· Zamalek have conceded only three (3) times in their seven (7) home games in the CAF Confederation Cup this term.

· They have lost only once to a Morocco opposition in the CAF Confederation Cup after seven (7) attempts (W3 D3 L1)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

· This is the very first final for RS Berkane in the history of Africa club competition. They lead 1-0 on aggregate.

· They have lost only two (2) of their last twelve (12) matches in the CAF Confederation Cup (W8 D2 L2)

· The Oranges have recorded four (4) victories in their last nine (9) away matches in the CAF Confederation Cup (W4 D4 L1)

· They have only three (3) losses in their fifteen (15) CAF Confederation Cup matches this campaign (W10 D2 L3)

· RS Berkane have won three (3) out of their seven (7) away games in the CAF Confederation Cup this season (W3 D1 L3)

· They have managed only two (2) clean sheets from their seven (7) away matches in the CAF Confederation Cup this season.

· RS Berkane have won only once against an Egyptian opposition in the CAF Confederation Cup after three (3) meetings with them (W1 D1 L1)