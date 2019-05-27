Ghana: Govt to Equip 275 Constituencies With Ambulances Soon

Government will by the end of August this year, take delivery of newly procured 275 Mercedes Benz ambulances.

The vehicles which are to support the National Ambulance Service (NAS) to deliver on its mandate of saving lives timely will be distributed to all 275 constituencies across the country.

Ms Tina Mensah, Deputy Minister of Health (MoH) revealed this at the closing ceremony of a two-week training workshop for the staff of NAS in Accra.

The training which commenced on May 13 and ended on May 23 attracted 70 participants and was in partnership with North Dakota Department of Health in the United States of America.

They were taken through courses such as advance medical life support, pre- hospital trauma life support, ambulance operation, the use of lights and sirens, quality management in emergency medical services and emergency medical services research.

In a remark, Ms Mensah said the government was committed to ensure the establishment of an effective Emergency Medical Service (EMS), in Ghana hence the procurement of the 275 Mercedes Benz Ambulances.

"It is, therefore, refreshing to realise that the North Dakota Department of Health in collaboration with the National Guard, is helping the NAS to build a robust EMS system for Ghana," she said.

She entreated them to practise the knowledge acquired and share with their colleagues to help them serve Ghana in the area of pre hospital emergency care.

The Deputy Minister expressed gratitude to the North Dakota Department of Health, for its support since 2010.

The Chief Executive Officer of the service, Professor Ahmed Nuhu Zakaria, urged participants to discharge their duties effectively.