Ghana: Liberty, Karela Chase Qualification Slot

Dansoman based Liberty Professionals and Karela United will fight fiercely for the last slot for the Southern zone of the Normalisation Committee league after Hearts of Oak snatched the top spot with two games to spare.

Karela United lead Liberty with two points and could advance even with a draw but Liberty face a must-win situation and hope for a slip to go through.

And luckily for Karela, they host Dwarfs at the 7000-capacity Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Aiyinase in a lesser of battles, comparing to the tricky nature of Liberty's tie with WAFA at Dansoman.

Considering Karela is unbeaten at home, the dream of Liberty Professionals seems impossible as Dwarfs have performed poorly in the tournament.

Head coach of Karela United Johnson Smith believes his side should have qualified even before the final round of games yet with the opportunity presented to them tomorrow; they are not ready to let it slip.

In Diwisie Taylor and Solomon Sarfo Taylor, Karela United possess a deadly striking duo that can unlock any defence and will pose a huge threat for the Dwarfs back men.

But Head Coach of Dwarfs, Robert Asibu who has managed only three wins in the competition says he wants to end the competition on an impressive note and has set an agenda to ruin the anticipated party at Karela.

Liberty would hope to take advantage of that to leapfrog them but would need to conjure a win against a stubborn WAFA side also bent on amassing the points to end on a good position.

The Dawu Park would this afternoon see the Zone's runaway leaders Accra Hearts of Oak take on Dreams FC.

Despite sealing qualification and waiting date for their uncompromising semi final fray against Asante Kotoko, the Phobians will need a good performance and win to prove their consistency to the fans.

Dreams would be out to exact revenge on the Phobians for the 1-0 defeat handed them in the first round tie at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Fourth place Elmina Sharks will play host to bottom club Tema Inter Allies at the Ndoum Park.