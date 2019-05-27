Somalia: Policeman Sentenced to Death Over Murder

A military court in Mogadishu has sentenced Somali police officer to death for killing a rickshaw driver earlier this month.

The court has found guilty, the 26-year-old policeman Ali Mohamud Ahmed for deliberately shooting dead, Abdirazak Yusuf Gure, a civilian tuk-tuk driver and also injuring civilian bystander Ali Hashi Matan on May 8 in Hodan district of Mogadishu.

Military tribunal Judge Col. Nur Ali Shute announced the sentence following hearing that involved witnesses from both sides on Saturday.

The sentenced police officer, Ahmed, can appeal the sentence within a period of one month.

The court that faces criticism from human rights advocacy groups also hears cases related to armed group al-Shabaab members.

The court also sentenced several members to death before.