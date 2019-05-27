Nigeria: Children's Day - Unicef Inaugurates "For Every Child, Every Right" Campaign

Photo: Azeezat Adedigba/PremiumTimes

In commemoration of the Nigerian Children's Day, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has inaugurated a campaign tagged: "For every child, every right".

Mr Peter Hawkins, UNICEF's new Country Representative in Nigeria, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja on assumption of office, said the campaign was aimed at drawing awareness to children's rights by all Nigerians.

Hawkins emphasised that child rights could only be fully realised when every government and every citizen is aware of and upholds children's rights and every child can claim those rights.

The UNICEF country representative said the children's day came at a crucial moment for child's right in the country and globally.

"While there have been many advances over the last years, children in Nigeria are still not accessing health, nutrition, education and other rights.

"Sadly, it is the most disadvantaged children who are suffering the greatest challenge in having their rights fulfilled," Hawkins said.

According to him, Nigerian Children's Day 2019 falls during the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), which is being commemorated this year around the world.

Hawkins further noted that the organisation would as well inaugurate "Passport to Your Right", a copy of CRC in child friendly language in pocket format, as part of the celebrations of CRC @30.

He said: "The CRC 'passport' will also be available in Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and Pidgin languages, helping to ensure access by millions of Nigerians."

According to him, UNICEF aims that every child in Nigeria has a copy by 2030, the deadline for achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"30 years ago, something incredible happened. World leaders came together in a moment of unity for the world's children. They made a promise to every child to protect and fulfil their rights, by adopting the UN's Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC)."

"The convention established childhood as a period that is separate from adulthood - a time in which children should grow, learn, play, develop and flourish."

"We want to see every Nigerian child have that kind of a childhood," Hawkins said.

He further explained that the CRC became the most widely-ratified human rights treaty in history, with Nigeria ratifying it in 1991.

Hawkins noted that the convention has helped to transform children's lives; inspiring legislative changes to protect children and enabling them to participate actively in their societies.

"Today, more children than ever live healthy lives; are learning in school and have a voice in their communities. But much more needs to be done as children's rights continue to be unfulfilled and threatened daily around the world and in Nigeria.

"There are still too many children being left behind and too many childhoods cut short by violence, conflict, poverty and inequality."

"On this Nigerian Children's Day, we must look ahead to the future of childhood in this country and re-commit to urgent, specific actions to protect the rights of every child - now, and in future generations. (NAN)