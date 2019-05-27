Eritreans in Various Countries Celebrate Independence Day Anniversary

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Saudi Arabia and Canada have celebrated the 28th Independence Day anniversary with enthusiasm under the theme "Resilience for Higher Progress".

At the celebration event the nationals conducted in Jeddah on 23 May at the Red Sea Hall, the Eritrean Consul, Mr. Saleh Mahmud congratulating the Eritrean people and its Defence Forces called for reinforcing participation in strengthening the political, economic and diplomatic achievements that were realized through the resilience and steadfastness of the Eritrean people.

The event was highlighted by programs organized by the students of the Eritrean community schools.

In the same vein, Eritrean nationals residing in London and Ontario, Canada, celebrated the 28th Independence Day anniversary on 19 May. At the event in which a number of nationals took part, Mr. Sahle Redae, Chairman of the Eritrean community, said that this year's Independence Day is being celebrated at a time in which the Eritrean people have registered significant diplomatic achievements.

At the event the invited Canadians also congratulated the Eritrean people residing in Canada.

Eritrean nationals residing in the United Kingdom also celebrated the 28th Independence Day anniversary on 23 May in London.