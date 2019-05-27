25 May 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: More Messages of Congratulations

Asmara — President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya and President Aleksandar Vucic of the Republic of Serbia sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 28th Independence Day Anniversary.

In their messages the leaders wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

President Kenyatta of Kenya and President Vucic of Serbia also expressed readiness on elevating the relations of their countries with Eritrea into a new height for mutual interest of the peoples of both countries.

