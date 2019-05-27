Nigeria: Book On Premium Times Publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, Launched

The stage is set for the launch of a book of essays in honour of frontline journalist, Dapo Olorunyomi, the Publisher of PREMIUM TIMES.

The book is set to be unveiled at the Shehu Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja today.

Already, dignitaries and well wishers are trooping in to the venue ahead of the 10 a.m. kick off time.

The book, edited by Chido Onumah and Frederick Adetiba, has over 90 contributions from a spectrum of Mr Olorunyomi's teachers, colleagues, associates and mentees.

Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, a long-time associate of Mr Olorunyomi, is expected at the event.

Other special guests are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu; and veteran journalist and politician, Chris Anyanwu.

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the keynote address while the publisher of Daily Trust, Kabiru Yusuf, will chair the occasion.

PREMIUM TIMES is present to provide live updates of the event.

Delivering the opening address, Co-author, Chido Onoumah, praised Mr Olorunyomi for his role during the military era and currently with PREMIUM TIMES.

10:56 am - Chido Onumah, giving an opening remark.

"Our aim of coming together today is to celebrate courage, integrity and finest tradition of investigative journalism," co-author, Chido Onoumah.

He said the idea of publishing the book was conceived in November 2017 during Mr Olorunyomi's 60th birthday. "He was aware until some few weeks ago," he added.

Guests getting sitted for the commencement of the book of essays in honour of frontline journalist, Dapo Olorunpomi, publisher of Premium Times.

The Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi sitted for the event.

10:48 - Guests getting acquainted as they await the commencement of the days event inside the Musa Yaradua Centre