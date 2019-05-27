Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Eng. Yarisow Welcomes New UNDP Somalia Resident Representative

H.E. Abdirahaman Omar Osman (Eng. Yarisow), Mayor of Mogadishu and Governor of Benadir Region has welcomed the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) new Resident Representative for Somalia, Mr. Joceyln Mason.

Mr. Mason is joining UNDP Somalia from UNDP Afghanistan where he held the same position for Afghanistan's Country Office.

He said "We look forward to receiving Mr. Mason's extensive expertise towards leading the UNDP's country office on key development programs which will help support and strengthen the Benadir Region Administration (BRA) , as well as contribute to the overall benefit of Somali citizens to meet our national development priorities, have the ability to combat our current drought & climate crisis, and resilience building priorities, among other things".

Mayor Eng. Yarisow added "It is with great pleasure that I welcome the new UNDP Resident Representative for Somalia Mr. Joceyln Mason. I look forward to having an excellent partnership in order to continue the progress of programs that the BRA and UNDP initiated and implemented in Mogadishu so far, which has made a great impact to the lives of ordinary Somali citizens."

Eng. Yarisow observed that Benadir Regional Administration (BRA) and UNDP share a common vision which is to prioritize the capacity building of institutions in Somalia in order to overcome all the challenges that exist, as well as improving the quality of ordinary citizens.

BRA's key priorities include finding durable solutions to the Internally Displaced People (IDPs), job creation for Somali youth, building Institutions that can address Mogadishu's very unique challenges of security, unemployment, democratization of the capital city, and lack of resources in order to deliver basic services to citizens, and more importantly tackle the lack of infrastructure and development projects.

He thanked former Resident Representative, Mr. George Conway, for his six years of service and wish him all the best in his new role within the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM).

"The Benadir Region Administration in partnership with the United Nations looks forward to embarking on this new partnership with Mr. Mason in which will enable Somalia to continue to make progress towards a prosperous future", remarked the Mayor.