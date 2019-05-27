Ethiopia Pulls Down Map Showing Somalia Is Part of Her Territory

The Ethiopian government has apologized for positing a picture of the map of Africa which Somalia was part of Ethipia, terming it an error. Somali land on the other hand was recognized as an independent country.

Another notable error in the map was showing that South Sudan was still part of the larger Sudan which it broke away from after years of protracted battles.

The mistakes drew a lot of anger from the the citizenry of the two countries who termed the move a deliberate one which was a sign of disrespect to the two autonomous countries.