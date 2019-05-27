27 May 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Ethiopia Pulls Down Map Showing Somalia Is Part of Her Territory

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ethiopian government has apologized for positing a picture of the map of Africa which Somalia was part of Ethipia, terming it an error. Somali land on the other hand was recognized as an independent country.

Another notable error in the map was showing that South Sudan was still part of the larger Sudan which it broke away from after years of protracted battles.

The mistakes drew a lot of anger from the the citizenry of the two countries who termed the move a deliberate one which was a sign of disrespect to the two autonomous countries.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia's Marijuana Potential Valued At U.S.$10 Billion

The African Regional Hemp & Cannabis Report, 2019 industry outlook, a study by New Frontier Data, a Washington based… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.