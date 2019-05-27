Eritreans in Netherlands Celebrated Independence Day Anniversary

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in the Netherlands celebrated the 28th Independence Day anniversary in patriotic zeal.

The celebratory event that was opened by the Eritrean Ambassador to the European Union, Mr. Negasi Kassa featured various programs depicting their attachment with their homeland.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Negasi said that this year's Independence Day anniversary is unique for it is being celebrated following the unfolding peace and cooperation in the region and that is the result of the commitment and steadfastness of the Eritrean people.

Ambassador Negasi also called on the nationals to strengthen unity and organizational capacity and contribution in the success of the national development programs.

Indicating that May 24 has a unique place in every Eritrean hearts, Mr. Solomon Mehari, Consul of Eritrea, commended those that contributed in the success of the celebration event.