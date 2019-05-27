Tanzania: Simba Part Ways With Okwi - Again

Dar es Salaam — Striker Emmanuel Okwi is among key Simba players who will not feature for the Msimbazi Reds next season, it has been revealed.

Simba chairman Swed Mkwabi confirmed yesterday that they will release the Ugandan forward when his contract expires at the end of this season.

"We don't expect to renew our contract with him (Okwi)," Mkwabi said yesterday. He did not give more details.

According to him, Simba head coach Patrick Aussems, who guided the Msimbazi Street giants to their 20th Premier League title last week, has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

Three or so years ago, Okwi made his third return to Simba - the club he first played for in 2010 from Sports Club Villa. Back then.

He played for Simba for three seasons up to 2013 before he left for Tunisia to Etoile Du Sahel, where he featured in just one match.

Okwi, who also features for Uganda Cranes, returned to SC Villa before crossing over to Simba's arch rivals Young Africans in the 2013/14 season.

Surprisingly, the forward returned to Simba during the subsequent season until Danish side SønderjyskE Fodbold came calling.

In Denmark, where he had signed a five-year deal, Okwi only lasted two seasons before he was offloaded after being deemed surplus to requirements since he had failed to cement a starting slot.

In January, 2017, he returned to Uganda and signed a brief contract at Ugandan giants SC Villa before rejoining Simba.

This season, Okwi played an inspirational role for Simba's impressive performance in both Mainland Premier League and Caf Champions League.

Aussems' men reached the Champions League quarter-finals and successfully retained their league title with two games in hand.

They will, therefore, represent Tanzania in the Caf Champions League - the biggest club tournament in the African continent.

Tomorrow, they will wind up their Mainland Premier League campaign against Mtibwa Sugar at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro.