26 May 2019

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Government Bans Importation of Live Pigs

By Bopa

Gaborone — Farmers and the general public have been advised that African Swine Fever, a highly contagious disease of domestic and wild pigs has been reported in South Africa.

According to a press release from the Department of Veterinary Services, due to this outbreak, a ban on importation of live pigs and their fresh products from South Africa is imposed.

Therefore, farmers are advised to confine their pigs in pigsties and report all ill or dead pigs both domestic, free-range and warthogs to their local Department of Veterinary Service offices or police.GA

The public will be updated on new developments regarding the situation.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Botswana

