Ghana: Police Grab Woman, 32, for Attempted Murder

Koforidua — THE police in the Eastern Region have arrested a 32-year old woman for allegedly attempting to kill another woman, her friend for ritual purpose at Osenase near Akwatia in the Eastern Region.

The suspect Humu Iddrisu, a 32-year old seamstress, and her accomplice,an unknown pastor who is on the run lured the victim Esther Dzakah, 31, into an uncompleted building at Osenase under the pretext of providing her with spiritual help.

They reportedly gave Esther a concoction and when she became weak, the two suspects hit her head with a cement block, causing her to fall unconscious.

Feigning dead after gaining consciousness, Esther was said to have struggled with Humu who she overcame and managed to flee to a nearby guest house where she sought refuge and shouted for help.

Some good Samaritans who appeared on the scene were able to save her and one of the suspects, Humu was arrested whilst her accomplice, the said pastor managed to escape.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the police and will be arraigned today whilst the police are on a manhunt for the other suspect.

Briefing the Ghanaian Times on the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, said at about 10:45pm on May 23, 2019, the police patrol team at Awaham Junction at Osenase had a distress call from one Seth Mensah, the owner of the Seth Mensah's Guest House at Osenase that a young woman had rushed to the guest house, bleeding and crying for help.

Upon the tip-off, he stated that the Police proceeded to the guest house and found the victim, Esther, with deep cuts on her left cheek and mouth, with her right forefinger also cut off.

He said the victim was rushed to the St Dominic's Hospital in Akwatia for treatment.

According to DSP Tetteh, police investigations later revealed that Humu, who is a seamstress at Akwatia, lured Esther to her (Esther) house, where Esther took from the husband GH¢13,000 for her (Humu).

Humu, he stated, then took Esther to Seth Mensah's Guest House at Osenase to meet an unknown pastor for spiritual help at about 3pm.

According to DSP Tetteh, Humu who paid for the room told the guest house attendant they will lodge briefly and move out at about 6pm.

At 7pm, he said, the suspect took the victim to an uncompleted building about 500 metres from the guest house and with the help of the so-called pastor forcibly gave her a concoction which made her weak before hitting her head with a block.

DSP Tetteh stated that the victim told the police that after the suspects thought she was dead, one of them, the said male pastor informed the other suspect that he was going to bring something out from the nearby bush.

"It was there Esther regained consciousness and struggled with the lady suspect and in the process both had severe bites on their cheeks before Esther was able to free herself to the guest house and called for help," he added.