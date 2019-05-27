Somalia: Kicks Off Unified Exam for Secondary Schools

The unified Somali High School National Examinations has kicked off across the country on Monday. The security of the all more than 100 examination centers was heightened to prevent cheating and leakage as previously witnessed.

At least 31,500 are eligible to take part in exercise according to the Ministry of Higher Education. The exams were reset following nullification by the ministry after widespread leakage of the papers earlier this month.

One official is in police custody in connection to malpractice.

Students from Puntland regional state of Somalia who just concluded regionally managed exams are not taking part in the national exercise after President Saed Abdullahi Deni led administration turned the federal government managed national examinations.