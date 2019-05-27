27 May 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Signs U.S.$29 Billion Budget for 2019

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Sani Tukur

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2019 appropriations bill into law.

He signed the bill Monday at some minutes past 11am in his office in Abuja.

The two chambers of the National Assembly last month passed the budget at N8.916 trillion, up from N8.826 trillion submitted by Mr Buhari in December last year.

The National Assembly added N90 billion.

Mr Buhari, while signing the budget, said changes introduced by the National Assembly will affect its implementation.

He the National Assembly reduced some of the proposals and increased others.

The budget was signed in the presence of the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and the chairman, Senate committee on Appropriation, Danjuma Goje.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, arrived at the end of the signing ceremony.

