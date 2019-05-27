Liberia: DJ Blue Backs Out of Senatorial Race

Bernard Benson, also known as 'DJ Blue': "While I will not be a candidate, I will not be silent either."

Media mogul Bernard Benson, Jr. has withdrawn from the pending Montserrado Country senatorial by-election despite being one of the clear favorites to clinch the seat which became vacant after the death of Senator Geraldine Doe-Sheriff.

Mr. Benson, popularly known as "DJ Blue", shocked his political opponents during last year's senatorial by-election when he came second to Saah H. Joseph of the Coalition for Democratic Change who won with 54.8% of the total number of ballots cast against Benson, who got 20.4%.

Benson's announcement, which came less than six days before the start of the official campaign for the by-election, told the Daily Observer in an exclusive interview that his decision to withdraw from the race is due to lack of time to mount a winning campaign for the vacant Montserrado County senatorial seat.

"Dear supporters, I'm sorry for letting you people down; however, kindly be informed that I dropped out of the senatorial race due to financial constraints and other engagements which have hindered my ability to establish a grassroots campaign structure or acquire logistics for the campaign.

"Right now, I'm out of time to mount a winning campaign; therefore, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy from the race and prepare for next year's senatorial election. Believe me, if I were to announce that I was going to run, I could not have been able to run a proper campaign with all my heart and soul, looking at my tight schedule," Mr. Benson added.

Mr. Benson further said although he is withdrawing from the race, he will continue to speak out on policies and issues that the government needs to tackle for the development of the nation, "and will continue to fight for what we care for and believe in: the creative industries."

"While I will not be a candidate, I will not be silent either," Mr. Benson noted. "Just because I'm not a candidate does not mean that I will not speak out when it is necessary."

Meanwhile, Mr. Benson has thanked his supporters for the love and support towards his senatorial bid.

"Although this is not happening this year, it will happen soon: the time is the next year's national senatorial election," he said. "Also, I want to assure the general public that I remain committed to complete several going projects across the county, including the e-library project."