Liberia: 'Fisheries Law Not Adequate to Address Current Realities'

Deputy Director General for Administration at the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFFA) has said that the existing fisheries law is not enough to address present realities in Liberia's fisheries sector.

Augustine Manoballah made the remark at NaFFA Technical Office on the Bushrod Island where a two-day pre-validation workshop on a draft fisheries law and a national plan of action to deter Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing was held.

According to a release from NaFFA, Manoballah emphasized the need for a new fisheries law that will be commensurate with current realities in the global fishing communities.

"Developing fisheries countries are using fisheries laws to enhance their sectors. As such, there is a need for the Liberian fisheries authorities to have a workable fisheries law that would impact the sector," he said.

Manaballah disclosed that his institution has been working with other government entities to develop the draft fisheries law. However, focused areas of the drafted fisheries law are yet to be disclosed.

Ministry of National Defense, Liberia Maritime Authority, Ministry of Commerce, the Justice Ministry, Environmental Protection Agency, National Public Health Institute, Core Management Association of Montserrado and Bomi Counties and the Liberia Artisanal Fishermen Association are groups that attended the two days pre-validation meeting on drafted fisheries law and national plan of action.