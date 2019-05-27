Liberia: UL Entrance Results - 13.2 Percent of 7,891 Candidates Passed

The University of Liberia says that, at the undergraduate level, regular pass candidates may register for up to 18 credit-hours during their first semester at the UL, while students with a provisional pass are entitled to no more than 13 credit hours.

The University of Liberia (UL), in efforts to uphold a considerable level of academic standards, has announced that of the 7,891 candidates that sat its first entrance placement exam, only 13.2% have earned marks that will allow them to enter the UL. For the graduate level, nearly [but not quite] half of those who took the entrance exam passed.

According to a statement from the university, the results of the 1st Entrance and Placement Exam administered to 7,891 undergraduate applicants show that a total of 912 candidates (11.56%) passed regularly, while 127 (1.61%) applicants passed provisionally when the scores were tabulated. Those who passed outright and those who passed provisionally, amount to 1,039 students, or 13.2% of all entrance candidates.

Based on the results, the UL Faculty Senate on Thursday, May 23, 2019, approved three categories that included Regular Pass, Provisional Pass and Unsuccessful, to determine admission and non-admission to the UL.

To be in the Regular Pass category, candidates must have scored at least 50% in Mathematics and at least 50% in English. A total of 912 candidates met this threshold and are now qualified for admission to the UL.

Regular Pass candidates may register for up to 18 credit-hours during their first semester in a college of the UL.

To qualify for the Provisional Pass category, candidates must have obtained an average score of at least 50% when their Mathematics and English scores are combined. A total of 127 candidates met this threshold and are also qualified for provisional admission at the UL.

Candidates who passed provisionally are restricted to register for no more than 13 credit-hours during their first semester in a college at the UL, and those credit hours must include Freshman Mathematics (101) or (107) and Freshman English (101).

Similarly, the results for Medical School and Graduate School were also approved by the Faculty Senate.

A total of 101 candidates sat the Aptitude Test for the Medical School. Fourteen (14) candidates or (13.86%) were successful and are now qualified for the next phase in the admission process, while 87 candidates or (86.14 %) were unsuccessful.

The results for the Graduate School show that of the 415 candidates who sat the test, 206 candidates or (49.64%) were successful and are now qualified for the next phase in the admission process, while 209 candidates (50.36%) were unsuccessful.

In presenting the results to the Faculty Senate, the Executive Director of the UL Testing & Evaluation Center Asst. Prof. Moses S.E. Hinneh, Jr encouraged the Government of Liberia to take ownership of the education system of Liberia, saying Government should increase its capacity to accommodate more students in order to complement the efforts being made by private providers of education in the country.

"This year, only 189 or 18.19% of the candidates that passed the entrance exam are from public schools," Executive Director Hinneh lamented. "But 481 or 46.29% are from private schools, 349 or 33.59% are from faith-based schools, 12 or 1.15% are from the company schools and 8 or 0.77% are from the community schools."

The University of Liberia will announce, later, the dates for the second Entrance and Placement Exam for all undergraduate colleges as well as for the second Aptitude Test for the Graduate and Professional Schools.

Unsuccessful candidates are still eligible to register for the second exam and aptitude test.