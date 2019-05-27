South Africa: First 5G Training Course Launched

Johannesburg — A GLOBAL leader in fifth generation cellular network (5G) technology has launched a free training course for postgraduates as part of efforts to support information and communications technology (ICT) skills upskilling and transfer in South Africa.

Huawei South Africa has launched the course at two universities in Gauteng, with plans to expand the programme across the country.

The training focuses on the latest technologies of 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud and data services.

The inaugural event kicked off at Wits University in Johannesburg and at the University of Pretoria (UP).

"As South Africa moves into the 4IR (fourth industrial revolution), no one must be left behind," said Huawei Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Kian Chen.

He noted that according to research, 70 percent of all jobs were forecast to have an ICT component by 2020.

Most future applications in the 4IR era will run in a 5G network and environment.

"That is why it is our privilege to start this 5G skills transfer in South Africa. We are glad to partner with Wits and UP to offer South Africa's first 5G training for ICT students," Chen said.

5G is seen as the key technology of the 4IR, which is changing the way society lives, works, plays and consume services.

The 4IR is a key focus for the future growth and development of Africa's most advanced economies.

Prof Zeblon Vilakazi, Wits deputy vice chancellor, emphasised that during the move into the 4IR, skills, knowledge, innovation and creativity would be the cornerstones for development.

"This is an investment in the future and we are very happy to be associated with this 5G training programme," Vilakazi said.

Chen expressed belief South Africa's talented youth had potential to mature into world-class experts.

"By enhancing industry-academic cooperation, we, as an international ICT company, hope to make our contribution to achieving the country's development goals," Chen concluded.