Malawi: Police Investigate Chakwera Over Spate of Political Violence - MCP Leader Risks Arrest

Inspector General of police Rodney Jose has said the law enforcers are investigating Malawi Congress Party (MCP) who spoke of bloodshed should he lose the presidential poll to the current spate of political violence.

Chakwera could be arrested .

Jose said should there be a link between Chakwera's call for blood-shed and the current spate of violence, the MCP leader would be arrested to answer charges of inciting violence.

"Police will not tolerate acts of violence. The police will hunt down each and every individual behind the acts of violence," said Jose at a press conference on Monday in Blantyre.

He said warned the police who just watch as the violence continues that they face disciplinary action.

"We have the Constitutional mandate to control the situation, to protect lives of people and their property," said Jose.

He said the police have now deployed more law enforcers in political violence hot spots whom he said will work hand in hand with Malawi Defence Force soldiers.

There have been violent protests in Area 25 and Msundwe in Lilongwe, Mponela in Dowa and Santhe in Kasungu following exit polls which showed that Chakwera has tumbled in the election against the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)'s president Peter Mutharika.

But MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali has described the investigation on Chakwera as mere witch-hunting.

"Chakwera is not an agent of violence. He is an agent of peace. He is the catalyst of peace and unity. The whole IG cannot sit down and start talking of Dr. Chakwera in connection with violence," said Munthali.

MCP has taken the Malawi Electoral Commission to court to hold the pollster from announcing the presidential poll result until all anomalies have been addressed.