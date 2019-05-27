Malawi: US Warns Its Citizens Over Post Poll Violence in Malawi

Photo: Nyasa Times

Some election protests have become violent. Poll results were not released after the Malawi Congress Party asked the High Court for a recount.

US government has warned its citizens in Lilongwe to stay at home because of anticipated post-election violence.

MCP supporters launch violence

In a statement issued in the Capital City, Lilongwe, the US embassy says there is rumour that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the r Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets may clash in fierce attacks.

"Please stay at home today if you can. A crowd is beginning togather at MCP headquarters. We are seeing 100 at MCP headquarters and growing," says the alert statement in part.

The alert statement says number of individuals with weapons such as panga knives and sticks has grown substantially.

MCP has gone to the High Court to order the Malawi Electoral Commission not to release presidential poll results until a recount is done.

Exit polls showed that president Peter Mutharika is set for another second term of office prompting violent protests in Lilongwe and Dowa on Sunday.