27 May 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: US Warns Its Citizens Over Post Poll Violence in Malawi

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nyasa Times
Some election protests have become violent. Poll results were not released after the Malawi Congress Party asked the High Court for a recount.
By Nyasa Times Reporter

US government has warned its citizens in Lilongwe to stay at home because of anticipated post-election violence.

MCP supporters launch violence

In a statement issued in the Capital City, Lilongwe, the US embassy says there is rumour that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the r Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets may clash in fierce attacks.

"Please stay at home today if you can. A crowd is beginning togather at MCP headquarters. We are seeing 100 at MCP headquarters and growing," says the alert statement in part.

The alert statement says number of individuals with weapons such as panga knives and sticks has grown substantially.

MCP has gone to the High Court to order the Malawi Electoral Commission not to release presidential poll results until a recount is done.

Exit polls showed that president Peter Mutharika is set for another second term of office prompting violent protests in Lilongwe and Dowa on Sunday.

More on This

MCP Supporters in Wave of Violent Protests Over Malawi Poll Results

Waves of protests have erupted in the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) stronghold of central region, prompting the… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.