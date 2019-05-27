Malawi: Students Fail to Attend Classes As Malawi Continues to Be in Lock Down

Photo: Nyasa Times

Some election protests have become violent. Poll results were not released after the Malawi Congress Party asked the High Court for a recount.

Students and learners in Lilongwe are not attending classes as the country continues to be in lock down following the disputed presidential poll results.

The students and learners have not been attending classes since May 21 when Malawians cast their vote in the highly contentious tripartite election.

A parent in Lilongwe, Maria Chizuma, said the political situation in the Capital City, Lilongwe was unpredictable and volatile.

"Anything can happen since Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi Congress Party) president has lost the election so as a precaution measure, I told my daughter not to attend the classes," said Chizuma.

Some teachers, from both public and private, said they have been sending back the students and learners until the situation normalizes.

Some MCP supporters have been holding violent protests in Lilongwe over the presidential poll results.

As the country continues to wait with bated breath for release of presidential election results, police are manning checkpoints at various places.