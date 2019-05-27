27 May 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Capital Radio Reporter Apologises to Ansah Over 'Looking Beautiful' Remarks

By Owen Khamula

A Capital Radio reporter has apologized to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah over remarks he made at a press conference Sunday that the pollster chair looked gorgeous in her earrings.

Mbewe tells Ansah: You look beautiful today and I like you earlings

In a press statement, MacFarlen Mbewe says under no circumstance did he had any intention to downgrade the importance of the press conference when he complimented Ansah on how she properly dressed up for the occasion as an African woman.

"In my innocent, I also said she looked gorgeous in her earrings, in particular. I thought it was extremely imperative for me to complement her on the sidelines of the uncertainty and anxiety that engulfed the entire nation at this very moment," says Mbewe.

He also said it was not his intention to discredit journalism profession.

"I continue to be subjected to all sorts of insults revolving around my profession and credibility. Nonetheless, I remain very hopeful that this shall pass, as always," Mbewe said.

His remarks and questions during the press conference backlashed, with some journalists and other Malawians saying he embarrassed the journalism profession.

