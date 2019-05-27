27 May 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Police Nab 34 Over Political Violence - Warns MCP's Abida Mia Risks Arrest

By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police say they have arrested 34 people over political violence in the central region.

Malawi Police Service Inspector General, Rodney Jose

addressing a press conference on political related issues following

the Malawi's 2019 Tripartite Elections. Abida Mia: Police say she risks arrest

Inspector General of police Rodney Jose said the law enforcers would arrest anyone despite of their standing in society should they be connected to the current spate of violence.

Jose also warned wife to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice president Abida Sidik Mia to stop erecting roadblocks in her constituency, saying this was illegal.

"No member of the general public has powers to erect roadblocks anywhere. It is only the police who erect roadblocks for specific purposes," said Jose.

Jose warned that firebrand politician Abida Mia could be arrested if she continues to take the law into her hands.

"She should stop this otherwise we will take action," said Jose.

Mrs Mia won a parliamentary seat in Chikwawa Mkombedzi.

