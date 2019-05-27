27 May 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Chamisa Confirmed MDC President, Biti, Ncube and Karenyi Voted As VPs

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Idah Mhetu/New Zimbabwe
The MDC resorted to car headlights when an unexpected power cut threatened to throw the party’s election process into disarray at Ascot Stadium in Gweru, late on Sunday evening.
By Staff Reporter

MDC president Nelson Chamisa was Monday confirmed as substantive party leader in an MDC elective congress that saw Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi-Kore become co-vice presidents.

Ncube polled 1 917 votes and his close follower was Tendai Biti who polled 1 672.

Outgoing party VP, Morgen Komichi polled 1 306 with Elias Mudzuri, another outgoing VP, getting a humiliating 51 votes.

In the women's quota, Karenyi-Kore polled 423 to beat fellow competitors.

Lilian Timveos was came second with 367 votes with former government minister and Zanu PF MP Tracy Mutinhiri scrapping a miserly 31.

The major highlight of the poll was Mudzuri's defeat after the former Harare mayor was once touted as a potential party leader who commanded support within the popular opposition

Ncube and Biti are former party secretary generals.

More on This

Chamisa Ally Hwende Beats Mwonzora for SG Post

The fight for the MDC secretary general's position that was billed to be a tight contest turned into a stroll for… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.