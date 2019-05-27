27 May 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: MDC Elections - Tsvangirai's Daughter Beats Opponent From Hospital Bed

Photo: Idah Mhetu/New Zimbabwe
The MDC resorted to car headlights when an unexpected power cut threatened to throw the party’s election process into disarray at Ascot Stadium in Gweru, late on Sunday evening.
By Richard Chidza in Gweru

MDC founding president Morgan Tsvangirai's eldest daughter, Vimbai Java was elected party's women's assembly secretary general from her hospital bed.

Java was not part of the MDC elective congress in Gweru weekend as she is still recuperating from injuries sustained in a horrific car accident some two weeks ago.

In results announced by the party's independent electoral commission led by Mfundo Mlilo early Sunday, Java polled 632 votes against her opponent Memory Bondiya's 217.

Other winners to make up the new women's assembly executive include spokesperson Barbra Tanyanyiwa, her deputy Melissa Ncube, Virginia Muradzikwa (organising secretary) and Basilia Majaya (treasurer general).

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.