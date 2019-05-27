Zimbabwe: MDC Elections - Tsvangirai's Daughter Beats Opponent From Hospital Bed

Photo: Idah Mhetu/New Zimbabwe

The MDC resorted to car headlights when an unexpected power cut threatened to throw the party’s election process into disarray at Ascot Stadium in Gweru, late on Sunday evening.

MDC founding president Morgan Tsvangirai's eldest daughter, Vimbai Java was elected party's women's assembly secretary general from her hospital bed.

Java was not part of the MDC elective congress in Gweru weekend as she is still recuperating from injuries sustained in a horrific car accident some two weeks ago.

In results announced by the party's independent electoral commission led by Mfundo Mlilo early Sunday, Java polled 632 votes against her opponent Memory Bondiya's 217.

Other winners to make up the new women's assembly executive include spokesperson Barbra Tanyanyiwa, her deputy Melissa Ncube, Virginia Muradzikwa (organising secretary) and Basilia Majaya (treasurer general).