South Africa: Healthcare - Counting the Cost - and Who's Being Left Behind?

Countries all over the world are trying to extend free healthcare to their poorest citizens -- but many governments are still intent on keeping their medicine price negotiations with pharmaceutical companies secret, the World Health Assembly, now under way in Geneva, heard. It was also told the world is short of 18 million health workers to reach all those who need care.

For 10 years, Bolu Rambhav Omble, a 65-year-old labourer from Pune in India, suffered from pain and swelling in his knee. But he needed a knee replacement that would cost three times more than his entire family earns in a year.

"Then Bolu discovered that he was eligible for free surgery under India's new Ayushman Bharat insurance programme, which was launched last year (2018), with support from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

A week later, Bolu had the operation and began physiotherapy. He's now back on his feet and back to work," said WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

India's Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, launched in September 2018 by uniting a number of smaller schemes, offers up to $7,100 of free healthcare a year to about 100 million of that nation's poorest families.

It is the biggest...