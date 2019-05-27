Zimbabwe: Chamisa Ally Hwende Beats Mwonzora for SG Post

Photo: Idah Mhetu/New Zimbabwe

The MDC resorted to car headlights when an unexpected power cut threatened to throw the party’s election process into disarray at Ascot Stadium in Gweru, late on Sunday evening.

The fight for the MDC secretary general's position that was billed to be a tight contest turned into a stroll for Kuwadzana East MP Charlton Hwende who beat outgoing SG Douglas Mwonzora by over 1 000 votes.

Hwende polled 2 099 votes against Mwonzora's 721 while Daniel Molokele was a distant third with.

Former Education Minister David Coltart cruised to victory in the race for treasurer general, beating Tapiwa Mashakada 3 917 against his opponent's paltry 490 votes.

However, there was a disparity of over 1 000 votes between the people who voted for the treasurer general's position against those that voted in the race for the secretary post.