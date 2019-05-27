South Africa: Churches Unite in the Fight Against Crime in Bethelsdorp

press release

On Sunday, 26 May 2019 at 14:00, residents from Ext 31 in Bethelsdorp came out in their numbers in support of a mass prayer meeting that was held in an open field near Barberry Drive in Bethelsdorp.

The Station Commander, Brig Zolani Xawuka addressed about 500 people and urged them to join hands with the police and to foster a firm relationship. 'We have to help our children to stay on the right track and the only way we can do that is, if we as parents do our part. We cannot harbour criminals living among us. They need to be exposed as they have a direct influence on our children. No parent would want to believe that their children have trodden on thorny ground but the reality is that as parents we have lost control to a certain extent and have allowed our children to do what they want hence the alarming rate of children and youth involved in serious and violent crimes. Every human being has the fundamental right not to experience violence or any other form of abuse and thinking that crimes such as these are 'not our business' or have no effect on you personally or within your community, then we are fooling ourselves and burying our heads in the sand. There is a concept that adults have unlimited rights in the upbringing of a child and this has often led to many instances of violence in the home, school or other institution,' added Brig Xawuka.

Various church leaders echoed the sentiments of Brig Xawuka and urged the communities to come together and help our youth onto the right path. The prayer gathering was a success and there were no incidents.

SAPS and the religious fraternity agreed that we can no longer continue to sit back and allow criminals to take over our communities.