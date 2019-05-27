South Africa: The Narcissism of Small Differences and the Judaean People's Liberation Front

analysis

To build a socialist left in South Africa requires organic, dialectical unity between parliamentary and extra-parliamentary activity, each strengthening the other. The left project for socialism is in the doldrums: It is time for a broad left consultation process and for comrades to bury their differences.

With his reference to my critique of the South African Communist Party (SACP), its handling of the Zuma years, and issue of its non-independence from the ANC, Jeremy Cronin seeks to trivialise aspects of my (and his?) argument, by referring to "the narcissism of small differences" (Daily Maverick, A response to Ronnie Kasrils' response to me.)

The phrase can be traced back to Freud's analysis of family feuds and in leftist disputes over interpretations of Marxism, parodied in satires such as the acclaimed Monty Python film The Life of Brian. Remember the hilarious bickering between the would-be leaders of the enslaved Judaean people about how to overthrow Roman rule? That had given rise to the split between the People's Liberation Front of Judaea and the Judaean People's Liberation Front with their handful of members each.

It is Jeremy Cronin, in what I believe are his otherwise sincere endeavours, who needs to avoid sounding as...