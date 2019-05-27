South Africa: Conversations With Kummt'sa - Climate Collapse Through the Eyes of a San Healer

analysis

The reports of unprecedented ecosystem and climate breakdown are coming thick and fast now. The most scientifically watertight of them are saying, if we really want to save ourselves, we should start paying attention to the words and practices of the planet's last indigenous peoples. So what does the lead healer of the Khomani San think? Is thinking even an adequate term for what he does?

Deon "Kummt'sa" Noubitsen, a healer in the tradition of the !Xo, owns the smallest shack in Andriesvale. The carcass of a springbok, recently caught by his uncle Jakes Jacobs, hangs from a plywood beam that supports the corrugated iron roof. Kummt'sa's strongest medicines, the lion root and the donkey root and a mixture called kruidjie-roer-my-nie (touch-me-not herb, Melianthus major) are spread, alongside some of his gentler medicines, on the shin-high table next to his bed. Outside, the fire burns through the night.

His first morning back in Andriesvale, Kummt'sa takes a walk into the Kalahari veld with Jakes, to read the signs. "It is something we must do," says Jakes, "to pay our respects".

When they return, Jakes recounts what they have seen. As has been...