South Africa: How Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Captured SA's Horse Racing Industry - Public Protector

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will fight many battles in the courts over the next few months. State organs and private sector players are lining up to review and set aside her reports. The latest is Phumelela Gaming & Leisure, the JSE-listed horse-racing and betting operator, which is dragging Mkhwebane to court for her report on the privatisation of SA's horse racing industry in 1997, which she said unfairly benefited the company's shareholders over the public.

The decision by the Gauteng provincial government to privatise the horse racing industry in 1997, which saw other provinces across SA follow suit, was never intended to benefit the country's majority black population, but only a white minority group of Phumelela Gaming & Leisure shareholders.

This is a finding made by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her final report released on Friday 24 May, ending a marathon investigation begun by her predecessor Thuli Madonsela in 2012.

Mkhwebane's report tears into the conduct of the Gauteng provincial government in privatising the horse racing industry, which she says was intended to protect JSE-listed Phumelela "at all costs" and for it to succeed.

Before privatisation, the state was heavily involved in the horse racing industry, as it licensed...