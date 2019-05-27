South Africa: Presidency On Announcement of Cabinet

press release

The Presidency has noted media reports that President Ramaphosa is expected to announce the members of the new executive tomorrow, Monday 27 May 2019.

The Presidency wishes to advise that the announcement will be made later in the week.

The Constitution of the Republic stipulates that the President must assume office within five days of being elected by the National Assembly - and thereafter appoint a Cabinet and assign its powers and functions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is emphatic that the new executive must possess requisite skills, experience, representivity and a commitment to the public services that will take the work of the 6th administration forward.

Issued by: The Presidency