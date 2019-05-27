27 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Blitzboks Drawn With Australia At Paris Sevens

Cape Town — The Blitzboks have been drawn in a tricky pool for this weekend's Paris Sevens.

Neil Powell's charges will play alongside Australia , Wales and Kenya in Pool B for the final event on the 2018/19 World Rugby Sevens series calendar.

The South Africans were beaten 29-22 by Australia in the Cup quarter-finals of this past weekend's London Sevens and will be eager to make amends.

The Blitzboks ended the London Sevens in joint-seventh spot after also losing their fifth-place semi-final 21-17 to New Zealand.

It was however enough for Powell's men to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

The top four teams in the World Rugby Sevens Series were guaranteed an automatic passage to the Olympic Games in the Japanese capital in 2020, with the USA, Fiji, New Zealand the other teams to have done so.

Pools for London Sevens:

Pool A

Fiji, Ireland, Argentina, England

Pool B

South Africa , Australia, Wales, Kenya

Pool C

USA, Canada, Samoa, Spain

Pool D

New Zealand, France, Scotland, Japan

Source: Sport24

