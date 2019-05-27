South Africa: 'We Will Work With Other Political Parties', Says New KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala

Newly inaugurated premier of KwaZulu-Natal has vowed to foster partnerships with opposition parties, saying they will be kept in the loop when it comes to governing the province.

"As provincial government, we pledge to work and co-operate with all political parties in the legislature. We will service the people of KZN regardless of creed or status. [We] will never disregard the views of others based on political affiliation," Sihle Zikalala said before 200 guests, including former president Jacob Zuma at the premier's residence in Pietermaritzburg.

He also announced the sixth provincial executive administration which included:Bongi Sithole-Moloi (Agriculture and Rural Development);Hlengiwe Mavimbela (Arts and Culture, Sports and Recreation);Sipho Hlomuka (Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs);Mxolisi Kaunda (Transport, Community Safety and Liaison);Nomusa Dube-Mncube (Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs);Kwazi Mshengu (Education);Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu (Health);Nonhlanhla Khoza(Social Development );Ravi Pillay (Provincial Treasury); andPeggy Nkonyeni (Public Works).

Zikalala said that his first priority was to heed the concerns of KZN residents.

"Over the next few weeks, flowing from priorities from door-to-door interactions from the ANC's campaigning and manifesto, we will focus on KZN's growth and development strategy."

He warned that transit camps had to be done away with, especially in the eThekwini Metro.

"Transit camps are temporary housing facilities. The fact that people are staying in transit camps for a decade is unfair. As government, we will provide a radical programme to get houses for these people. We have established a war room to ensure the people of eThekwini who live in these camps are prioritised and [that] we build houses for them."

He said it was indisputable that KZN was one of the most violent provinces in the country.

"We will ensure we build a peaceful and stable province. We need to take decisive action to fight crime. The recommendations of the Moerane Commission will be fully implemented. This also will include providing support to the national task team cases related to killing leaders."

Zikalala thanked President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Police Bheki Cele, saying criminals must be investigated, arrested and prosecuted.

"People live in fear as criminals embark on reigns of terror in communities. We will monitor police stations [which have] high levels of crime, take interventions and work with national to tighten the policing in KZN."

Zikalala and his executive reclaimed power in the legislature after the ruling party emerged with 54.22% of the vote, down roughly 10% from 2014.

The DA was relegated one position from its 2014 standing, coming in third with 13.9%, while the IFP improved dramatically from 10.8% in 2014 to 16.3%, to replace the DA as the official opposition.

Source: News24