South Africa: No Room in the Class for Kraaifontein Schoolchildren

High schools in Kraaifontein are demanding more space as they try to deal with a growing population and a large intake of new pupils. Bloekombos Secondary School enrolled almost 1,000 children above its capacity in 2019, leaving many without a desk or space in classrooms. Pupils and parents protested against the overcrowding and demanded the Department of Education add more buildings in the area.

Thousands of pupils took to the streets of Kraaifontein last week to protest against overcrowding in schools. The protest initially began at Bloekombos Secondary School, but three neighbouring schools, Masibambane High School, Hector Peterson Secondary School and Wallacedene Secondary School, joined the action in solidarity.

The protest action began on Wednesday, 15 May, with pupils and parents demanding that a new school be built in the area to help alleviate the burden on Bloekombos Secondary School. The four-day action was suspended on Monday, 20 May after talks with the Department of Education.

At the centre of the issue was Bloekombos Secondary School, which can accommodate 1,200 students, but at the beginning of 2019 had enrolled more than 2,000. This meant that several teachers have between 70 and 80 pupils in their classes, with many not equipped...