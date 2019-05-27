South Africa: Kewpie in District Six - a Celebration of Resistance

analysis

Gala Archives in partnership with the District Six Museum is showcasing Kewpie: Daughter of District Six at the Market Theatre. The exhibition documents a period of resistance by queer individuals of District Six where they dared to live freely, defying conventional expectations within society, while pushing boundaries of gender, class, and racial stereotypes beyond the limitations of society and discrimination of the apartheid era.

Under apartheid, Western Cape coloured communities were among the first with the earliest and most formalised expression of homosexuality with their "moffie" culture, according to an SA History Online article titled The history of LGBT legislation. Gay men hosted drag parties in clubs where they came together to celebrate their sexuality. The clubs represented what we would refer to now as "safe spaces", an outlet for the homosexual community to express themselves -- and unapologetically so.

Most LGBT communities had to maintain a level of secrecy, going to clubs that catered exclusively to them, or organised gatherings in the safety of community members' homes. District Six in Cape Town and Sophiatown in Johannesburg are the two places where LGBT folks formed their own communities, away from judgment, prejudice and discrimination from family and people in their...