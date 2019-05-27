South Africa: SABC, Supersport Agree On TV Deal for CWC

Johannesburg — The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has confirmed that it will broadcast some of the matches during the upcoming Cricket World Cup .

This comes after the SABC came to an agreement with pay-channel SuperSport .

A press statement released by the SABC on Monday stated that it would broadcast "some of these fixtures on a live basis and others delayed and via highlights programmes ".

The announcement follows extensive negotiations between both parties.

The statement concluded: "The SABC will announce details regarding its broadcast schedule of the matches shortly."

The Cricket World Cup starts on Thursday, May 30 with a match between England and South Africa at The Oval in London.

The final is scheduled for Lord's on July 14.

Source: Sport24